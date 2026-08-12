Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 137.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 137.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 28.89% to Rs 67.55 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 137.01% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.89% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.5552.41 29 OPM %22.9216.05 -PBDT15.908.83 80 PBT11.905.08 134 NP9.033.81 137

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DHP India standalone net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sensex tumbles 614 pts; relaty shares decline

Bajel secures transmission line project from Power Grid

Bajel Projects gains after securing ultra mega EPC order

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Next Story