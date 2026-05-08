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Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 21.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 70.96 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 21.27% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.07% to Rs 28.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 251.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.9665.94 8 251.01232.66 8 OPM %25.6925.17 -21.0921.98 - PBDT19.2517.77 8 55.0154.38 1 PBT15.3314.38 7 39.5040.88 -3 NP11.069.12 21 28.7728.75 0

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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