Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 21.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 70.96 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 21.27% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.07% to Rs 28.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 251.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.