Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 2440.01 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 22.82% to Rs 216.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 2440.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2297.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2440.012297.25 6 OPM %13.4314.06 -PBDT370.69348.00 7 PBT293.29277.71 6 NP216.56176.33 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 19.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 22.13% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story