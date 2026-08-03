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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors gains as July sales jump 37% YoY

Force Motors rose 3.76% to Rs 18,560 after the company reported a 36.84% year-on-year increase in total sales to 3,770 units in July 2026 from 2,755 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales climbed 38.44% to 3,738 units from 2,700 units a year earlier. However, exports declined 41.82% to 32 units in July 2026 from 55 units in July 2025.

Force Motors manufactures light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, engines, automotive components and aggregates.

The company had reported a 22.81% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.59 crore on a 6.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,440.01 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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