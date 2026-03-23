Shares of Force Motors and Godfrey Philips will be available for trading in futures & options (F&O) segment with effect from 1 April 2026.

Force Motors declined 5.11% to Rs 20,490 while Godfrey Philips India tumbled 5.36% to Rs 1,883.95.

The inclusions of these stocks in the derivatives segment is expected to provide market participants with additional opportunities for hedging as well as speculative trading, particularly in the automobile and tobacco sectors.

As per the NSE circular, details regarding the market lot and scheme of strikes for these securities will be informed to members through a separate circular on 30 March 2026.