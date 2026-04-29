Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 279 cr

Force Motors reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 43.37% YoY to Rs 378.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 667.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 4.96% year on year to Rs 2,210.27 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 181.49 crore (up 5.23% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 2.74 crore (down 62.26% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 51.31% to Rs 1,211.75 crore, while total income increased 12.21% to Rs 9,057.05 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 50 per equity share (500% of face value Rs 10 each) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

Shares of Force Motors rose 1.13% to close at Rs 20990.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Bond 2034 to be 6.45% for next six-months

Bajaj Finance Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 5,465 cr

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 25.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story