Force Motors fell 4.25% to Rs 20,098.85 after the company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 43.37% YoY to Rs 378.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 667.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 4.96% year on year to Rs 2,210.27 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 181.49 crore (up 5.23% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 2.74 crore (down 62.26% YoY) during the period under review.