Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foreign banks dominate RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility inflows

Foreign banks have helped facilitate a major share of the over USD 17 billion in Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits mobilised under the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap facility, bankers said on Tuesday. The RBI said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 20.72 billion till July 17, which included USD 17.406 billion, followed by OFCBs at USD 1.970 billion and ECBs at USD 1.342 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI comes up with draft rules for rationalisation of Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments)

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO subscribed 146.64 times

INR pares early losses and settles higher near one-week high

HDFC Bank ends lower for second consecutive session as Q1 earnings fail to cheer D-Street

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story