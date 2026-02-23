Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foreign portfolio investments and Indian rupee staged a comeback on India-EU free trade agreement and interim India-US trade deal: RBI

Foreign portfolio investments and Indian rupee staged a comeback on India-EU free trade agreement and interim India-US trade deal: RBI

Image
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Foreign portfolio investments and Indian rupee staged a comeback with investor sentiments turning around following the India-EU free trade agreement and the interim India-US trade deal, RBI noted in its monthly bulletin. The completion of the India-EU free trade negotiations in end-January and the subsequent interim trade agreement between India and US are likely to play a significant role in the coming years by improving market access, enhancing export competitiveness, and integrating Indian firms more deeply into global value chains. In the immediate term, it has led to a change in investor sentiments. Foreign portfolio investment into equity and debt segment staged a comeback in February, the central bank noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Infra gains after board OKs fundraising proposal to back expansion

Axis Bank gains after clarifying stake bid in CreditAccess Grameen

Tata Communications and RailTel forge strategic collaboration

Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Valiant Comm successfully evaluates Hardware-Based Network Isolation (Kill) Switch Equipment

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story