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Fortis Healthcare climbs after signing 29-year healthcare services agreement

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Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Fortis Healthcare rose 2.94% to Rs 895.85 after the company signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital.

Under the agreements, Fortis will provide healthcare services at a 400+ bed super specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi. The hospital is expected to begin operations in 3-4 years, subject to necessary approvals.

The facility will be developed on around 3.1 acres of land. It will be operationalised in phases. The hospital will offer tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across oncology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and renal sciences. It will also provide robotic surgeries and transplant services.

Fortis Hospotel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare, will have exclusive rights to provide specified inpatient healthcare services. These will include specialised equipment such as Cath Lab, LINAC, PET-CT and surgical robots. Fortis will also provide the required clinical manpower.

The Healthcare Services Agreement has a committed term of 29 years. It can be extended for a further period on mutually agreed terms.

The hospital will be owned, operated and managed by Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital. Fortis will provide healthcare and medical services at the facility.

Fortis Hospotel will also provide a loan of up to Rs 567 crore to the society. The funds will be disbursed in multiple tranches over the next 3-4 years, based on construction progress. Fortis will earn interest on the loan.

Under the healthcare services agreement, Fortis will receive a service fee linked to a percentage of the hospital's revenue.

The collaboration will take Fortis' services to more than 3,400 beds across the Delhi-NCR region. The company currently operates 36 healthcare facilities across 12 states, with more than 6,150 operational beds and around 400 diagnostics laboratories.

On a consolidated basis, Fortis Healthcare's net profit rose 2.35% to Rs 266.39 crore while net sales rose 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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