Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 2.35% to Rs 266.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 260.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2166.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2545.032166.72 17 OPM %21.1022.65 -PBDT475.53439.42 8 PBT353.65337.94 5 NP266.39260.28 2
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