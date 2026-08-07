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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 2.35% to Rs 266.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 260.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2166.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2545.032166.72 17 OPM %21.1022.65 -PBDT475.53439.42 8 PBT353.65337.94 5 NP266.39260.28 2

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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