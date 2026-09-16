Fortis inks services agreement for upcoming super specialty hospital at Ashok Vihar, New Delhi

Fortis Healthcare announced signing of definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital, a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 (Punjab Amendment) (SLJ Society) to provide healthcare services to a 400+ bedded super specialty hospital at Ashok Vihar, New Delhi. The hospital is expected to commence operations in 3-4 years, subject to necessary approvals. The agreements have been executed by FHL's wholly-owned subsidiary, Fortis Hospotel (FHTL).

Under the Healthcare Services Agreement (HSA), FHTL has long term exclusive rights to provide specified inpatient healthcare services and specialized equipment such as Cath Lab, LINAC, PET-CT, Surgical Robot, etc. in consideration of an agreed service fee to be paid by SLJ Society. FHTL shall also bring-in necessary clinical manpower for provision of such healthcare services. The HSA has a committed term of 29 years, with an option to extend for further period on mutually agreed terms.