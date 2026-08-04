Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSensex TodayAlembic Pharma Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 96.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 96.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals declined 96.39% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-1650.00 -PBDT0.204.28 -95 PBT0.204.28 -95 NP0.154.15 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 12.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 600.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2026 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 41.25% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

Next Story