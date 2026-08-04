Foseco Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 78.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 48.68 crore

Net profit of Foseco Crucible (India) rose 78.34% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.6842.5437.3521.4618.6511.2016.058.4310.295.77

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