Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foseco India consolidated net profit rises 56.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Foseco India consolidated net profit rises 56.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 201.88 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 56.02% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 201.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales201.88148.51 36 OPM %20.4818.38 -PBDT49.5831.48 57 PBT41.4329.14 42 NP33.8121.67 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 24.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit declines 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

HP Adhesives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 54.53% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story