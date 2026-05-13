Foseco India consolidated net profit rises 56.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 201.88 croreNet profit of Foseco India rose 56.02% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 201.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales201.88148.51 36 OPM %20.4818.38 -PBDT49.5831.48 57 PBT41.4329.14 42 NP33.8121.67 56
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