Fractal Analytics approves increase in investment limit in Fractal US

At meeting held on 20 March 2026

The board of Fractal Analytics at its meeting held 20 March 2026 has approved an increase in the investment limit in Fractal US, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company, by an INR equivalent of USD 4.5 crore, to invest the funds in one or more tranches, such that all investments by the Company in Fractal US including all previous investments shall not exceed INR equivalent of USD 15 crore.

Out of the proposed investment of USD 4.5 crore, INR 262.3 crore (approx. USD 2.8 crore) will be utilized for repayment of loans availed by Fractal US, which forms part of the use of proceeds towards one of the objects of the Offer (IPO), and the balance will be utilized strategically for working capital requirements and strengthening the capital base of Fractal US.