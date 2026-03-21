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Fractal Analytics board approves investment of Rs 39.4 cr in Analytics Vidhya Educon

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Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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At meeting held on 20 March 2026

The board of Fractal Analytics at its meeting held 20 March 2026 has approved the investment of Rs 39.4 crore in one or more tranches by way of subscription in equity shares of Analytics Vidhya Educon (AVEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

AVEPL was incorporated on 18 February 2014. It is engaged in the business of providing a web platform service to impart knowledge related to analytics through paper and web articles, competitions, community events, and also includes corporate training, placement, and job provider services.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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