Fractal Analytics board approves sale of business units to subsidiary

At meeting held on 20 March 2026

The board of Fractal Analytics at its meeting held 20 March 2026 has approved the sale and transfer of the business units namely EdTech, Fractal Analytics Academy (FAA) and Iqigai.ai together with their respective employees, contracts, consultants, intellectual property rights, licenses and such other assets and liabilities as may be identified by the Company and attributable to the said business units, to Analytics Vidhya Educon (AVEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as a whole and on a going concern basis, by way of a slump sale, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 10.9 crore.

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