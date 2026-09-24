Fractal Analytics announced that its chief commercial officer and CEO of Cogentiq, Matthew Gennone, has resigned from the company, effective 22 September 2026.

Gennone will be relieved of his duties at the close of business hours on 2 October 2026. He has resigned to pursue a chief executive officer opportunity at another organisation, the company said.

Cogentiq is Fractal Analytics enterprise-grade agentic AI platform, designed to enable enterprise decision-making and business outcomes by embedding intelligent assistance and workflow automation into day-to-day operations.

Following Gennones departure, the Cogentiq team will report to Srikanth Velamakanni on an interim basis, while commercial responsibilities will be federated to the respective business units. Fractal said it does not anticipate any disruption to business operations or financial performance from the transition.