Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit rises 114.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 886.30 crore

Net profit of Fractal Analytics rose 114.96% to Rs 117.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 886.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.03% to Rs 292.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 3299.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2765.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.