Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit rises 97.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.99% to Rs 912.50 crore

Net profit of Fractal Analytics rose 97.87% to Rs 74.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.99% to Rs 912.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 760.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.912.50760.5013.1010.57130.3083.0090.5053.0074.2037.50

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