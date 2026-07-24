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Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit rises 97.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.99% to Rs 912.50 crore

Net profit of Fractal Analytics rose 97.87% to Rs 74.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.99% to Rs 912.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 760.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales912.50760.50 20 OPM %13.1010.57 -PBDT130.3083.00 57 PBT90.5053.00 71 NP74.2037.50 98

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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