Fractal Analytics has reported 115% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.80 crore on a 17% increase in revenue to Rs 886.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The company stated that in Q4 FY26, growth was led by a strong performance in the healthcare and life sciences (HLS) segment which grew 82% YoY and the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment which grew 42% YoY.

The consumer-packaged goods and retail (CPGR) segment grew at 11% YoY, while the telecom, media and technology (TMT) segment declined 19% YoY due to client-specific issues.

Fractal further expanded its relationships with existing clients resulting in a net revenue retention (NRR) of 112% in Q4 FY26.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 719.60 crore, up 13.3% YoY. Fractals gross margin in Q4 was 48.2%, an expansion of 47 basis points YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 189 basis points to 22%. Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 143.10 crore, up by 66.6% from Rs 85.90 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 292.20 crore (up 31.0% YoY) and Rs 3299.70 crore (up 19.3% YoY), respectively. Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO said: We wrapped up FY 2026 on a strong note, with robust revenue and profit growth while delivering AI-led transformation for our clients.