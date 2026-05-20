Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 93.03% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net Loss of Franklin Industries reported to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.03% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 85.59% to Rs 25.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.