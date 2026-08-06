Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesSBI Q1 PreviewDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Franklin Industries standalone net profit declines 98.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Franklin Industries standalone net profit declines 98.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 48.09% to Rs 6.11 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries declined 98.56% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.09% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.1111.77 -48 OPM %1.6424.81 -PBDT0.052.84 -98 PBT0.042.83 -99 NP0.032.09 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 63.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Cemantic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Beeyu Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Next Story