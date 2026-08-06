Franklin Industries standalone net profit declines 98.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.09% to Rs 6.11 croreNet profit of Franklin Industries declined 98.56% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.09% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.1111.77 -48 OPM %1.6424.81 -PBDT0.052.84 -98 PBT0.042.83 -99 NP0.032.09 -99
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