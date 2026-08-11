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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fraser and Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Fraser and Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore

Net Loss of Fraser and Company reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250 0 OPM %-64.000 -PBDT-0.28-0.09 -211 PBT-0.28-0.09 -211 NP-0.28-0.09 -211

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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