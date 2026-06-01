Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 35.30 crore

Net Loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 35.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.99% to Rs 181.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.3031.92 11 181.29302.10 -40 OPM %-14.16-34.24 --4.29-2.01 - PBDT-7.37-12.93 43 -17.83-15.39 -16 PBT-9.49-14.55 35 -26.66-22.69 -17 NP-7.05-10.95 36 -24.91-13.98 -78

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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