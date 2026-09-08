Fredun forays into pet wellness with acquisition of Furlicks

Fredun Pharmaceuticals (FPL) has acquired Furlicks, an innovative pet-wellness brand focused on convenient, easy-to-administer oral-strip solutions for pets. The acquisition of Furlicks from USV & Wellbeing Nutrition brings the brand's differentiated product innovation and consumer understanding into the FPL Group.

Speaking on the acquisition, Fredun Medhora, MD & CFO, Fredun Pharmaceuticals stated, Furlicks marks a bold new chapter in FPL's journey into pet wellness. We see Furlicks as more than an addition to our portfolio- it is a differentiated platform with the potential to build a significant pet-wellness business. By combining Furlicks' innovation and consumer-first approach with FPL's manufacturing capabilities, scale and execution strength, we aim to make quality pet care more accessible to millions of pet parents across India. Our focus is to scale Furlicks while preserving what makes the brand special: its innovation, simplicity and deep understanding of pet parents. With FPL's resources and capabilities behind it, we see a strong opportunity to take what Furlicks has built to the next level and create India's first comprehensive pet-wellness platform.