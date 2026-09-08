Fredun Pharmaceuticals (FPL) said that it has acquired Furlicks, an innovative pet-wellness brand focused on convenient, easy-to-administer oral-strip solutions for pets, from pharma major USV & its subsidiary Wellbeing Nutrition.

With pet parenting evolving from a predominantly need-based approach towards a more proactive focus on preventive health, the acquisition comes at a time when pet parents are becoming more aware and increasingly willing to invest in nutrition and specialised products for their pets.

Furlicks addresses this consumer need through its oral-strip format, offering an alternative to conventional forms of pet supplements. Its existing portfolio spans key pet-wellness categories including skin and coat, gut health, joint care, calming, oral care and multivitamins.

Fredun Medhora, MD & CFO, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stated: Furlicks marks a bold new chapter in FPLs journey into pet wellness. We see Furlicks as more than an addition to our portfolio- it is a differentiated platform with the potential to build a significant pet-wellness business. By combining Furlicks innovation and consumer-first approach with FPLs manufacturing capabilities, scale and execution strength, we aim to make quality pet care more accessible to millions of pet parents across India. Our focus is to scale Furlicks while preserving what makes the brand special: its innovation, simplicity and deep understanding of pet parents." Fredun Pharmaceuticals manufactures pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, syrups, capsules, and ointments. The company's product basket includes multiple therapeutic classes such as anti-diabetics, anti-retroviral, anti-hypertensive etc.