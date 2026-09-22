Fredun Pharmaceuticals acquires 26% stake in Goodman Vetcare

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has acquired a 26% stake in Goodman Vetcare marking a strategic step towards strengthening its presence in India's animal health, veterinary retail and pet-care market. The association brings together Goodman's deep expertise and established retail network with Fredun Pharmaceuticals's capabilities across healthcare, manufacturing, pet-care brands, technology and business development, creating a strong foundation for the next phase of growth. Together, the businesses will focus on expanding the brand's footprint into new geographies while gradually strengthening its omnichannel capabilities.

Since 1989, Goodman has built strong relationships with pet parents, veterinary professionals and suppliers, supported by a specialised portfolio spanning veterinary medicines, pet food, accessories and allied pet-care products. The business currently operates three stores across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, including its flagship store in Parel, a 24x7 veterinary profitable veterinary pharmacy and pet-care operation. Built without institutional capital, Goodman has grown its revenue by 30% annually, from Rs 14.1 crore in FY24 to Rs 23.6 crore in FY26.