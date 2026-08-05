Fredun Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 93.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.75% to Rs 227.76 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 93.94% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 90.75% to Rs 227.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.76119.40 91 OPM %14.3714.23 -PBDT24.1210.46 131 PBT20.559.04 127 NP13.136.77 94
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