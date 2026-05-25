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Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.18% to Rs 210.41 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 56.58% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.18% to Rs 210.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.59% to Rs 33.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.21% to Rs 633.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.41165.44 27 633.33451.71 40 OPM %13.8510.54 -14.9712.20 - PBDT14.659.29 58 55.5032.72 70 PBT11.548.04 44 47.5928.27 68 NP11.077.07 57 33.2120.81 60

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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