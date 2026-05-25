Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.18% to Rs 210.41 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 56.58% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.18% to Rs 210.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.59% to Rs 33.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.21% to Rs 633.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.