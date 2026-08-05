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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals surges after Q1 PAT rises 94% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Fredun Pharmaceuticals surges after Q1 PAT rises 94% YoY to Rs 13 crore

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Fredun Pharmaceuticals jumped 13.99% to Rs 1264.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 94.1% to Rs 13.13 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6.76 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 90.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 227.75 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 86.6% to Rs 206.79 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 110.81 crore in Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 97.6% YoY), higher depreciation charges (up 151.6% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 52.5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 20.55 crore, up 127.3% from Rs 9.04 crore in Q1 FY26.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals manufactures pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, syrups, capsules, and ointments. The company's product basket includes multiple therapeutic classes such as anti-diabetics, anti-retroviral, anti-hypertensive etc.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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