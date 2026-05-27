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Frontier Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Frontier Capital reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 0.350.34 3 OPM %00 -42.8647.06 - PBDT00.10 -100 0.140.30 -53 PBT00.10 -100 0.140.30 -53 NP-0.090.10 PL 0.050.30 -83

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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