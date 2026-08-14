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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Frontier Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %44.44100.00 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.080.08 0 NP0.080.08 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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