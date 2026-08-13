Frontier Springs standalone net profit declines 18.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 78.46 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs declined 18.52% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales78.4675.34 4 OPM %24.5227.12 -PBDT19.3020.96 -8 PBT18.0519.92 -9 NP12.0114.74 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content