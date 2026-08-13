Frontier Springs standalone net profit declines 18.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 78.46 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs declined 18.52% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.78.4675.3424.5227.1219.3020.9618.0519.9212.0114.74

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