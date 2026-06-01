Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 5.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 5.68% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.61% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 118.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.