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Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 5.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 5.68% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.61% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 118.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.0528.50 16 118.35103.96 14 OPM %2.151.26 -2.302.15 - PBDT1.571.81 -13 5.305.77 -8 PBT1.011.07 -6 3.073.58 -14 NP0.830.88 -6 2.412.89 -17

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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