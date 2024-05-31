Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 22.56 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 60.32% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.98% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 87.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.5620.56 10 87.8576.68 15 OPM %-2.08-4.47 -0.051.07 - PBDT0.311.22 -75 3.185.11 -38 PBT-0.070.80 PL 1.573.52 -55 NP0.250.63 -60 1.222.71 -55

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

