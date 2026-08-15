Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 38.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 28.34 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation rose 38.60% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.3431.493.492.511.571.301.020.740.790.57

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