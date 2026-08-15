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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 38.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 38.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:29 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 28.34 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation rose 38.60% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.3431.49 -10 OPM %3.492.51 -PBDT1.571.30 21 PBT1.020.74 38 NP0.790.57 39

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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