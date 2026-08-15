Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 38.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 28.34 croreNet profit of Frontline Corporation rose 38.60% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.3431.49 -10 OPM %3.492.51 -PBDT1.571.30 21 PBT1.020.74 38 NP0.790.57 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content