Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net loss of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.251.09 15 OPM %2.4015.60 -PBDT0.030.17 -82 PBT-0.050.11 PL NP-0.050.11 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahaalaxmi Texpro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit rises 20.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

Next Story