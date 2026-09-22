FSL recognized among Best in 'Services Eating Software' at the 2026 HFS SaS Awards

Firstsource Solutions has been recognized as the first runner up among the Best 'Services Eating Software' at the inaugural Services-as-Software (SaS) Awards by the independent research firm HFS. Selected from more than 250 submissions from service providers, technology companies and startups worldwide, Firstsource was recognized for Kairos, its operating system for AI-native business operations.

HFS evaluated submissions against criteria including AI-driven delivery, agentic adaptability, outcome orientation, scalable architecture and proven enterprise success. The recognition underscores Firstsource's leadership in transforming traditional services into software-defined, outcome-driven operations powered by Kairos.