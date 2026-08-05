FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 243.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.10% to Rs 2782.00 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 243.10% to Rs 80.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 2782.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2154.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2782.002154.948.486.53218.62119.85129.1643.7180.0123.32

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