Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit declines 14.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.28% to Rs 1345.69 crore

Net profit of Fujiyama Power Systems declined 14.48% to Rs 57.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.28% to Rs 1345.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 597.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1345.69597.3518.9417.73246.2696.95221.2489.9457.8067.59

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