Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit declines 14.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.28% to Rs 1345.69 croreNet profit of Fujiyama Power Systems declined 14.48% to Rs 57.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.28% to Rs 1345.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 597.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1345.69597.35 125 OPM %18.9417.73 -PBDT246.2696.95 154 PBT221.2489.94 146 NP57.8067.59 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content