Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit rises 107.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.52% to Rs 900.77 crore

Net profit of Fujiyama Power Systems rose 107.49% to Rs 106.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.52% to Rs 900.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.53% to Rs 304.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.29% to Rs 2654.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1540.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.