Fujiyama Power Systems to set up 1.2 GW TopCon solar cell manufacturing unit at Ratlam plant

At an estimated capex of Rs 350 cr

Fujiyama Power Systems announced that its board has approved the proposal for setting up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar cell manufacturing facility at its Ratlam plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, the company operates a 1 GW Mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility at its Dadri plant, Uttar Pradesh.

With the addition of 1.2 GW TopCon capacity at Ratlam, Fujiyama will substantially strengthen its integrated manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain.

The commercial operations of the Ratlam TopCon facility are expected to commence from Q1 of FY2028.

The estimated investment for the project is Rs. 350 crore, which will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals.