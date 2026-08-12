Fundviser Capital (India) consolidated net profit rises 478.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 116.59% to Rs 36.82 crore

Net profit of Fundviser Capital (India) rose 478.85% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 116.59% to Rs 36.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.8217.00-2.174.823.281.193.231.173.010.52

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