Fundviser Capital (India) consolidated net profit rises 478.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 116.59% to Rs 36.82 croreNet profit of Fundviser Capital (India) rose 478.85% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 116.59% to Rs 36.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.8217.00 117 OPM %-2.174.82 -PBDT3.281.19 176 PBT3.231.17 176 NP3.010.52 479
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