Fundviser Capital (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.98% to Rs 13.30 crore

Net Loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.98% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.99% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 272.48% to Rs 123.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.