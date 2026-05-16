Fusion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 114.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 401.34 crore

Net profit of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 114.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 401.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 466.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1224.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 1635.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2319.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.