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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fusion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 62.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Fusion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 62.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 433.71 crore

Net profit of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 62.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 92.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 433.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 434.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales433.71434.43 0 OPM %49.3112.84 -PBDT64.15-89.83 LP PBT62.41-92.25 LP NP62.41-92.25 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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