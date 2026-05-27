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Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Futuristic Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.060.06 0 OPM %-100.00-50.00 --83.33-66.67 - PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 00.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 00.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100 00.01 -100

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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