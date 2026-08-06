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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 2.62 crore

Net profit of Futuristic Solutions reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.620 0 OPM %93.130 -PBDT2.60-0.01 LP PBT2.60-0.01 LP NP1.88-0.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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